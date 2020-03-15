Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium closing doors to public

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced that it will temporally close its doors to the public, beginning Monday, March 16.

All scheduled events, programs and classes have officially been cancelled until further notice.

Animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aqaurium will continue to receive care from its staff.

Please visit their website for the latest updates.

Latest Posts: