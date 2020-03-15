Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium closing doors to public

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced that it will temporally close its doors to the public, beginning Monday, March 16.

All scheduled events, programs and classes have officially been cancelled until further notice.

Animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aqaurium will continue to receive care from its staff.

Please visit their website for the latest updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter