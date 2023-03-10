PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Zoo got an extra special Valentine’s gift this year. The female Western Lowland gorilla was born on February 14, 2023. Zoo officials say the new baby and mom, Ibo, are both doing great.

This is the second offspring of 32-year-old Ibo, her first being born 24 years ago. Western Lowland Gorillas are listed as critically endangered, so the birth of a rapidly decreasing species is a celebrated event.

“With this new baby coming later in life, Ibo is a great mom,” says Karen Vacco, Assistant Curator of Mammals. “She is showing off the baby, cradling, and nursing. She naturally knows what to do and doesn’t need any intervention from staff. We are tracking their progress, and they’re both doing really well,” the zoo’s press release states.

Pittsburgh Zoo is allowing its guests to participate in a contest to name the baby girl. For a $5 donation, guests can submit a name for the infant on pittsburghzoo.org. The top names will then be vetted by keeper staff to go on to a final selection.

This is an exciting year for Pittsburgh Zoo, as they are celebrating their 125th anniversary. More exciting news and announcements will be made on their website and social media pages @pghzoo.