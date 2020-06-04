Pittsburgh Zoo to open with new COVID-19 measures

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced it is opening Friday, June 5 but with new measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A timed ticketing process will be in place. Each guest will have a confirmed ticket time to enter the zoo.

Additional modifications are in place and include:

Closure of playground areas

No tram service

Limited capacity within the park

Social distancing markers throughout the park

Installed plexiglass barriers throughout the park

Closure of log ride

Closure of zip line

Single queuing lines

Ticketing is on a first-come, first-served basis. The system has already been overwhelmed. Zoo staff is working to alleviate the backlog.

Zoo staff is required to wear a mask, and guests are encouraged to do so.

In addition, Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning the property throughout the day, focusing additional attention on high touch points throughout the park including restrooms.