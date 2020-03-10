Plan outlined for donations in Pittsburgh synagogue attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three Pittsburgh congregations are outlining their plans to distribute more than $5 million in donations that arrived after the 2018 synagogue attack that killed 11 worshippers.

Just over $3 million is going to the families of those killed and two people who were seriously injured.

Donations are also being distributed to people in the Tree of Life building during the attack, in honor of first responders and to the congregations.

Nearly $1.3 million will help Tree of Life rebuild the heavily damaged synagogue. Other payments will fund memorials related to the massacre.