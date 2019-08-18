Police: Charges planned against Pennsylvania teen in alleged Walmart threat

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say charges are planned against a juvenile accused of calling a Walmart in northeastern Pennsylvania and threatening to “shoot up the store.”
Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say in an online police blotter post that store management reported the call to police shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the phone was traced to a juvenile in Hanover Township whose mother refused to cooperate with authorities.
They say search warrants are pending and charges are planned pending approval of the Luzerne County district attorney’s office.
Police said a terroristic threats and disorderly conduct investigation was opened.
