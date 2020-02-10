Police: Domestic dispute ends with ‘peacemaker’ fatally shot

A domestic dispute between a man and his mother ended when another man who was trying to calm the situation was shot and killed during a struggle over a gun.

Authorities say 19-year-old Dante King faces a homicide charge in the death of 21-year-old Anthony Orosco.

The shooting occurred late Saturday at the West Miflin home of King’s mother.

Authorities say King got a gun during the dispute and, as he and Orosco fought to control the weapon, it went off and Orosco was shot once in the upper chest.

Orosco was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

