Police: Girl, 3, accidentally shot to death in apartment

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl died in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting in a Pittsburgh apartment.

Allegheny County police said officers in Monroeville were called to the Cambridge Square Apartments shortly after 9 p.m.

Friday and found the victim with a single gunshot wound.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said she died of a head wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Police said investigators found “strong evidence” that another child “accidentally shot the victim while handling an unsecured firearm inside the residence.”

Police said the weapon appeared to be legally owned by an adult who is cooperating with the investigation.