Police: Man angry over text from mother repeatedly stabs her

ALTOONA, PA (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man repeatedly stabbed his mother after she sent him a text message telling him to grow up and get a job.

Twenty-three-year-old Tavin McCullough faces attempted homicide and other counts stemming from Sunday’s attack at his mother’s home in Altoona.

It wasn’t known Monday if he has retained an attorney.

WTAJ reports that police went to the home around 6 a.m. and found the victim, who had been stabbed at least nine times with a 10-inch kitchen knife in her bedroom.

The victim was stabbed in the face, chest, stomach and back and remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, but she’s expected to recover.