Police: Man hid in department store bathroom, raped woman

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police were searching for a man who hid in a department store bathroom and raped a woman.

The attack happened Sunday morning in the third-floor restroom at the Macy’s on Market Street, police said.

The man waited for about 20 minutes before the 55-year-old entered and he attacked her, police said.

“When she went inside the bathroom he was in the stall,” Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said Monday. “He jumped over the stall into her stall.”

The woman’s husband was on a different floor.

The suspect fled the store and entered the subway stop at 13th and Market Streets, police said. He exited the train at the 52nd Street Station.

The suspect wore a surgical mask.