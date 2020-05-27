DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of hiding her grandmother’s remains in a freezer so the dead woman’s Social Security checks would continue. State police say they arrested Cynthia Carolyn Black of York Haven on Wednesday on charges of abuse of a corpse, theft and receiving stolen property.
State police say the 61-year-old Black told them she found her grandmother, Glenora Reckord Delahay, dead in their home in Ardmore more than 16 years ago, but kept her body in a basement freezer. Black is alleged to have told investigators she moved the corpse, still inside the freezer, to Dillsburg in 2007.
A lawyer or phone number for Black couldn’t be located.
- Police say woman kept in freezer in benefit check theft scam
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Buildings in Bluefield, WV evacuated following an underground explosion
- Walt Disney World to reopen its Florida theme parks starting July 11