Police say woman kept in freezer in benefit check theft scam

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of hiding her grandmother’s remains in a freezer so the dead woman’s Social Security checks would continue. State police say they arrested Cynthia Carolyn Black of York Haven on Wednesday on charges of abuse of a corpse, theft and receiving stolen property.

State police say the 61-year-old Black told them she found her grandmother, Glenora Reckord Delahay, dead in their home in Ardmore more than 16 years ago, but kept her body in a basement freezer. Black is alleged to have told investigators she moved the corpse, still inside the freezer, to Dillsburg in 2007.

A lawyer or phone number for Black couldn’t be located.