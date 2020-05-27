https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Police say woman kept in freezer in benefit check theft scam

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of hiding her grandmother’s remains in a freezer so the dead woman’s Social Security checks would continue. State police say they arrested Cynthia Carolyn Black of York Haven on Wednesday on charges of abuse of a corpse, theft and receiving stolen property.

State police say the 61-year-old Black told them she found her grandmother, Glenora Reckord Delahay, dead in their home in Ardmore more than 16 years ago, but kept her body in a basement freezer. Black is alleged to have told investigators she moved the corpse, still inside the freezer, to Dillsburg in 2007.

A lawyer or phone number for Black couldn’t be located. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter