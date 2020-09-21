President Trump making two campaign stops in Ohio today

President Trump will be making his way to Ohio today for two campaign stops.



First, he’ll make a pit stop in Vandalia to deliver remarks on fighting for the American worker.



The president is also holding a Great American Comeback rally in Swanton.



Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

You can get tickets here and here for each event.



The event kicks off at 7.

7News will be at the President’s campaign event tomorrow when he arrives in Moon Township, PA.

Tickets for that event can be found here.