President Trump making two campaign stops in Ohio today

President Trump will be making his way to Ohio today for two campaign stops.
First, he’ll make a pit stop in Vandalia to deliver remarks on fighting for the American worker.
The president is also holding a Great American Comeback rally in Swanton.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
You can get tickets here and here for each event.
The event kicks off at 7.
7News will be at the President’s campaign event tomorrow when he arrives in Moon Township, PA.
Tickets for that event can be found here.
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Beta; Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 117 new cases
- Indianapolis Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez connects with Hispanic football fans
- Police say 1 person dead in shooting at Ohio shopping mall
- LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall Monday along Texas coast