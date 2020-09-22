President Trump to host rally in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, PA today.

The event is being called the “Great American Comeback Event.”

Doors for the event are set to open to the public at 4:00 PM.

The President is scheduled to speak at 7:00 PM.

This visit marks the President’s fourth stop to the Keystone State this month alone.

7News is at the event and will have Facebook Live coverage of the event that can be found here.

We will also stream the rally in full on our Facebook page and on WTRF.com.

If you are wanting to attend the event, you can register for tickets here.