President Trump visiting Pittsburgh for annual oil, gas conference

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – President Donald Trump will be back in the Tri-State area this week for the annual Shale Insight conference in Pittsburgh.

Marcellus Shale Coalition, Ohio Oil and Gas Association and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association are co-hosting the event.

President Trump is expected to discuss job creation and national security, as well as economic and environmental progress.

The Shale Insight Conference will welcome President Trump for the second time Wednesday, October 23 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.