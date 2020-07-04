Protesters crash Trump boat rally in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/WTRF) – Trump Team PA and Women for Trump organized a boat parade to celebrate the Fourth of July and President Donald Trump.

The rally began on the Monongahela River before heading up the Ohio and Allegheny rivers.

However, a local activist group, ‘Pittsburgh, I Can’t Breathe’ organized a counter protest to the Trump boat parade.

Demostrators chanted “No Justice No Peace,” “No KKK, No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives They Matter Here” as they marched.

No violence was reported at either rally.

