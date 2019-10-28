Sinkhole opens, swallows part of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger is being treated Monday morning for minor injuries.
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
