Do you want farm fresh eggs but don’t want the commitment? Don’t worry because Rent The Chicken has the solution.

With Rent The Chicken you’ll realize it’s more than just eggs, it’s about bringing neighborhoods together. Farm-fresh chicken snacks are just a plus.

Phil and Jenn Tompkins of Freeport, Pennsylvania started renting chickens nine years ago not knowing how well the concept would go, according to KDKA.

Rent The Chicken provides all the supplies you need to get started: a portable chicken coop, two to four egg-laying hens, 100-200 pounds of feed, food and water dishes, a chicken keeping book as well as instructions on how to keep your chicken happy.

At the cost of $485 for the season, within two days of arrival, your chickens will lay eggs ready to use.

According to Rent The Chicken, your chickens should lay about a dozen to two dozen eggs per week depending on your rental package.

“If you talk about any of our renters, before they rent, it’s about the eggs and once they rent, it’s about so much more,” Jenn Tompkins told KDKA.

“All of a sudden, we started having families walking their kids down, just hanging out with the chickens,” Carolyn Hare explained to KDKA after renting chickens from the Tompkins. “It was a cool way to build a community.”

“They’re just friendly and provide a level of therapy that a lot of people don’t know that they need,” Jenn Tompkins explained.

You can place your reservation either through the website or over the phone to start your Rent The Chicken journey.