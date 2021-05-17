Report: Sandusky Could Have Received A $95,000 Break From Court

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jerry Sandusky arrives in court on November 11, 2019 for his re-sentencing.

(WTRF)- Former Penn State football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky might have received a $95,000 break from the state Superior Court.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports state judges sent his criminal case back to Centre County court to determine whether a restitution order is justified.

Judge Bowes agreed with Sandusky  that prosecutors had not provided the required documented justification or imposing the $95,000 bill.

 The Superior Court also denied Sandusky’s  plea to overturn his convictions for molesting multiple boys 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Senior Send Off

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter