Report: Sandusky Could Have Received A $95,000 Break From Court

Jerry Sandusky arrives in court on November 11, 2019 for his re-sentencing.

(WTRF)- Former Penn State football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky might have received a $95,000 break from the state Superior Court.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports state judges sent his criminal case back to Centre County court to determine whether a restitution order is justified.

Judge Bowes agreed with Sandusky that prosecutors had not provided the required documented justification or imposing the $95,000 bill.

The Superior Court also denied Sandusky’s plea to overturn his convictions for molesting multiple boys