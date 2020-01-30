Satellites orbiting Earth just miss each other over Pittsburgh

(WKBN) – Close but no collision!
Two satellites that were on a direct path toward one another just missed each other by 50 yards Wednesday night.
It all happened in the sky over Pittsburgh.
The two satellites aren’t being used anymore and have been circling the globe — one since 1983 and the other since 1967.
If the two satellites had collided, there would have been thousands of pieces of new the debris that would stay in orbit for decades, threatening nearby spacecraft.
