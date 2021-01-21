Sen. Cruz Says President Biden Chooses Paris Over Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, issued a statement Wednesday following President Biden’s executive action rejoining America to the Paris Climate Agreement.
Along with the statement, Cruz tweeted “President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”
“If the Biden administration believes that rejoining the agreement is something the American people should support, then he should submit the Paris Climate Agreement to the Senate as a treaty and let the people decide through their elected representatives,” said Cruz in the statement.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter.
“Are you kidding me? Here we go, again…,” he said.
Mayor Bill Peduto followed up on Twitter saying that Pittsburgh has exceeded the Paris commitments.
Donald Trump backed out of the agreement in 2017, he said he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.