Sen. Cruz Says President Biden Chooses Paris Over Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, issued a statement Wednesday following President Biden’s executive action rejoining America to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Along with the statement, Cruz tweeted “President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

“If the Biden administration believes that rejoining the agreement is something the American people should support, then he should submit the Paris Climate Agreement to the Senate as a treaty and let the people decide through their elected representatives,” said Cruz in the statement.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter.

“Are you kidding me? Here we go, again…,” he said.

Are you kidding me? Here we go, again… https://t.co/3WDuRqHFyX — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 21, 2021

Mayor Bill Peduto followed up on Twitter saying that Pittsburgh has exceeded the Paris commitments.

Pittsburgh has exceeded our Paris commitments. Recognized by @usmayors as National Environmental Initiative of 2020, we’ve met our 2030 goal of 100% renewable energy for city operations, ten years early. If we can do it in a city that is/was fueled by coal/nuclear, you can, too. https://t.co/WoxHpBKynQ — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 21, 2021

Donald Trump backed out of the agreement in 2017, he said he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.