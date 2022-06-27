PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — Drivers could see Sheetz gas prices as low as $3.49 a gallon for the holiday weekend.

According to WPXI, effective immediately, Sheetz convenience stores unleaded 88 will cost $3.99 a gallon and E85 will cost $3.49 a gallon and will be available through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Pennlive reported that according to Sheetz, unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

However, E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles but is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs.

Even though gas prices have been slowly decreasing, sources say drivers will be paying the highest prices for the Fourth of July holiday.