Sheetz to require masks for customers, employees in Pennsylvania stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTRF) – Sheetz will follow an order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and begin requiring masks for customers and employees in all Pennsylvania stores.

This will go into effect Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Sheetz also announced a special hour every Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that will be reserved for its elderly and most at-risk customers. That initiative will start Sunday, April 19 as well.

There are 279 Sheetz locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

