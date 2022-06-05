PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — There was gunfire on E. Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Sunday morning, leaving two men hospitalized in critical condition, according to our affiliate KDKA.

The incident happened right before 2:30 a.m. when a police officer heard shooting and saw people running from the area. Other officers discovered two men who were shot multiple times at the corner of S. 15th Street and E. Carson Street, says KDKA.

Authorities found three guns and multiple shell casings at the scene, say reports.

Authorities took one man into custody and took several witnesses to police headquarters for questioning per KDKA.

In a separate incident in Homewood, an additional two men were shot, says KDKA.

This shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Both men had multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. Police say one man was in critical condition and one was stable.

Police are investigating both incidents.