Sportsbook Operations Approved at Meadows Casino

Washington, Pennsylvania (WTRF) – The Meadows Casino has been approved to offer sports wagering at its Washington County location. Sportsbook operations will commence with two days of limited hours Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Grand Opening Thursday, October 10th.

The Grand Opening on October 10 will feature a star-studded lineup of former players from all three Pittsburgh Professional sports teams:

Former Pittsburgh Steelers: Mel Blount and Rocky Bleier

Former Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Trottier and Pierre Larouche

Former Pittsburgh Pirate: John Candelaria.

The Sportsbook will be located in the heart of the casino in a space previously branded as Vibe. The book features 15 Ultra High Def large screen TVs, 18 Self Bet kiosks, 5 ticket writer windows, and a 26 seat bar. Additionally, the book will feature a full menu for dining service.

Tuesday, October 8: Hours of Operations 4 PM – 11 PM.

Wednesday, October 9: Hours of Operations 4 PM – 11 PM

Thursday, October 10: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening – 11 AM