Teens accused of giving two year old a vaping device

State police in Pennsylvania are filing charges against two teenage girls who allowed a 2-year-old boy to inhale from a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Investigators say the 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl also recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

We want to warn you some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing.

It’s a twenty-second video sparking outrage on social media…we’ve blurred the faces of those involved as it appears all are minors.

A small child puts what appears to be a vape pen in his or her mouth at least twice and begins coughing.

The child also falls down and seemingly begins to cry.

People are heard laughing as this all happens.

State police in Indiana county say the child is just two years old and its criminal investigation unit is now looking into this video.

In a tweet Sunday evening, police say they’ve identified the people accused of allowing the child to have the vape pen.

Charges are pending against them.

Doctor barbara parkins, the superintendent of the united school district in Armagh, Indiana county tells KDKA the district was made aware of the video

She believes two of the district’s students were involved in the situation.

She said in an email to us the united administration gave the names of those students to police.

State police say other than the coughing the child did not display any other visible effects from inhaling from the device, which contained 3% nicotine and no THC.

Investigators say the boy’s parents have been notified, along with children and youth services.