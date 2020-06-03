https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel to re-open June 9

Washington, PA. (WTRF)- The Meadows Casino Racetrack and Hotel will re-open June 9.

General Manager, Tony Frabbiele, provided a statement below on The Meadows re-opening.

We expect to reopen The Meadows at Noon on Tuesday, June 9th.  We have been working closely with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions.  We look forward to sharing details of our property-specific procedures in advance of reopening and welcoming back our team members and customers

General Manager-Tony Frabbiele

The Meadows expect to release additional information later this week.

