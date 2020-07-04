The Meadows casino suspends onsite race wagering

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) – The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel announced online wagering will be temporarily suspended starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 3.

Live racing will continue as scheduled, but access to the race track and racing operations will be prohibited to the public.

The decision comes out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

Live racing is scheduled to run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with 12:45 p.m. start times.

Fans are encouraged to to place bets online, and visit their website to watch the races.

The casino remains open Sunday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.