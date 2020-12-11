The Meadows Casino to temporarily suspend operations

Washington, PA (WTRF)- In accordance with the Governor’s additional COVID-19 protective mitigation measures, The Meadows Casino will be temporarily suspending operations for a period of three weeks beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020

“I am very proud of our team here and all of the hard work they have put in to making our casino a safe environment for fellow team members and guests,” said Tony Frabbiele, Vice President & General Manager of The Meadows. He continued “We look forward to reopening in January so we can continue to provide a safe and enjoyable entertainment destination for our community.”

The Meadows says the health and well-being of our team members and customers remain their paramount concern.