The mythical ‘furcaster’ of Punxsutawney Phil

PUNXSUTAWNEY, P.A. (WTRF)- Punxsutawney Phil, a meteorological marvel or the most famous ground hog of all time?

Well, if you are a weather lover you have certainly heard about the adventures that happens at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA. Everyone waits to here what the furry forecaster has to say in regards to how much longer we have to endure winter.

The forecast is actually backwards from what you would think. If Phil comes out of his burrow and sees his shadow, that means there will be six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog does not see his shadow, than an early Spring is on the way.

The formal event of Groundhog day actually stems from a Christian holiday where parishioners would take candles to the church and have them blessed. The traditional belief was then taken over to Germany where an animal was introduced.

As German settlers made their way to America, they discovered groundhogs to be plentiful in Pennsylvania and they were to represent the German folklore animal.

The first celebration of Groundhog Day in America was in 1886, where it was made public in a news paper.

From then on, the celebration has become world renowned to see if a groundhog will see his shadow or not.

Regardless, the first offical day of Spring is Saturday Match 20th, 2021 with the Vernal Equinox.