The Tough Mudder endurance challenge is coming to Pittsburgh

Just add mud and water to a ferocious obstacle course and let the race begin.

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — If you think you can handle crawling through mud, navigating a vertical climb as jets of water pummel your body, or climbing up towering mountains of netting, you might want to enter this globally-known endurance event which is coming to Pittsburgh.

Tri-state area residents who think they have the competitive edge can get dirty at The Tough Mudder endurance event scheduled for this fall in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

The competition will take place October 2 and October 3 at Coopers Lake Campgound.

The Tough Mudder encourages participants to take it to the limit, and then some, on a mud-drenched obstacle course. Teamwork with fellow racers is encouraged.

According to the Tough Mudder website, 5 million people have participated to date and more than $15 million has been raised for charity.

There are various competition levels including the 5K, Tough Mudder Classic (8-10 miles) and a Tough Mudder race series with 5-10 mile loops.

Obstacles are terrifyingly challenging with names like Mudderhorn, Black Widow, Gauntlet, Entrapment, Cage Crawl and the Block Ness Monster.

Running mud-drenched courses, climbing chain link fences, swimming in frigid water, and scaling walls are some of the obstacles on the course.

There is also a Mudder Village Festival where games, drinks and food are available along with camaraderie and live entertainment.

For information about the event or to register, go to the Tough Mudder Pittsburgh website.