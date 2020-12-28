“The Vitals”: Healthcare superheroes featured in new comic book

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – They don’t wear capes, they wear scrubs.

Instead of disguises, they wear masks and face shields.

Rather than fight crime on the streets, they’re saving us from a more dangerous nemesis.

They’re nurses.

They’re the heroes of 2020.

They’ve shown more courage than superheroes in the comic books and now they’re being honored with one of their own.

Courtesy: Allegheny Health Network

In a touching video, Allegheny Health Network and Marvel Comics reveal they’ve teamed up to honor real-life nurses working in the healthcare system.

These heroes will now be known as “The Vitals”.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been in awe of the courage and resourcefulness of our nurses, who put their own health at risk to care for these vulnerable patients. We are so proud of them, and we want to make sure they know how much we appreciate their exceptional work. We hope that in seeing themselves as real Marvel Comics superheroes, they can take a moment to look back in pride on their exceptional work and compassion during an exceptionally difficult time for our communities. Claire Zangerle, DNP, AHN Chief Nurse Executive

Nurses seem to work tirelessly throughout the entire pandemic, and it’s come at a cost.

The CDC said more than 170 thousand health care workers contracted COVID-19. More than 750 died from it.

It’s the risk that these heroes take to be at the bedside of those most in need.

“At Marvel, we tell stories about heroes every day. But this story is special. It tells a story about our everyday heroes –the nurses and healthcare professionals working tirelessly and courageously to save lives. Along with AHN, we are honored to help tell these stories, which we dedicate to the real heroes who are saving the world. Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Entertainment.





While superheroes usually wear a disguise, these true-life heroes have been hiding in plain sight.

“The Vitals” is unmasking what the families of these nurses already knew, they are heroes.

If you’d like to read “The Vitals: True Nurse Stories”, click here.