Tomlin says two Steelers players tested positive for COVID-19 in Spring

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin said today in a virtual press conference two players on the team tested positive for COVID-19 in Spring.

“We have had, I think, two positive tests. It’s been guys that obviously are not in our facility. They have gone through the appropriate protocol and are back to work. And I’m talking about dating all the way back through the spring in this thing, there have been two instances on our football team,” Tomlin said.

The players names were not revealed.

Tomlin also said that the players that tested positive were not near team facilities and have followed safety protocols.

