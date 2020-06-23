Tomlin says two Steelers players tested positive for COVID-19 in Spring

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin said today in a virtual press conference two players on the team tested positive for COVID-19 in Spring.
“We have had, I think, two positive tests. It’s been guys that obviously are not in our facility. They have gone through the appropriate protocol and are back to work. And I’m talking about dating all the way back through the spring in this thing, there have been two instances on our football team,” Tomlin said.
The players names were not revealed.
Tomlin also said that the players that tested positive were not near team facilities and have followed safety protocols.
- L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women
- Woman dies after getting struck by a vehicle in Wheeling
- Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas
- DeWine wants to bring Space Force to Dayton area
- Bombas Socks donates to Youth Service System