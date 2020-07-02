‘Truly alarming’: PA officials order shutdown over virus spike

Service Industry workers and supporters hold protest signs , in front of Allegheny County offices, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. They are protesting that the county ordered bars closed and stopping the sale of on-site alcohol consumption in restaurants on Sunday, June 28, with enforcement to start on July 1 after reported cases of COVID-19 went up drastically. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a spike in coronavirus cases expected to grow, Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh and 1.2 million residents, imposed a one-week shutdown of bars, restaurants and casinos and all gatherings of more than 25 people.

The order is to take effect after midnight Thursday.

The move comes as Pennsylvania on Thursday reported its highest one-day total of confirmed coronavirus cases since May, and Allegheny County reported its highest one-day total of positive tests that officials called larger increase than expected.

The county’s health director, Dr. Debra Bogen, also asked Allegheny County residents to follow a voluntary stay-at-home protocol, limiting travel outside the home to necessities.

