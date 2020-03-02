Trump to make first visit of 2020 to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making his first visit this year to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, in a town hall-style event hosted by Fox News.

Thursday’s one-hour event will be at the Scranton Cultural Center. Trump’s unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House.

He did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence in the area. Trump made five visits to Pennsylvania last year.

No Democrat since Harry S. Truman in 1948 has become president without winning the state.

