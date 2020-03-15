Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Allegheny County; brings total to 4

PITTSBURGH – The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced Sunday that two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Allegheny County, bringing the number of confirmed cases to four. The individuals are adults, both in their 60s. One person is currently hospitalized, and the other is in isolation at home.

Like with the two previous cases, ACHD has begun a contact investigation. Officials have and will continue to follow up with all individuals identified as close contacts of the two known cases and will enforce appropriate quarantine measures. Additional information regarding these cases cannot be released in order to protect patient privacy and confidentiality.

The Health Department continues to field many questions regarding COVID-19 testing in Allegheny County. ACHD is not currently testing for the virus; however, the PA-DOH state laboratory and commercial laboratories are testing. Healthcare providers are reminded that they do not have to receive approval from public health agencies, including PA-DOH and ACHD, and can submit specimens for testing through commercial laboratories.

The Health Department anticipates additional local confirmed cases in the coming days. Residents and organizations throughout the county should follow proactive mitigation measures including social distancing, and avoidance of large gatherings and recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.

ACHD continues to consult with government and non-government partners throughout the county and will modify these recommendations as appropriate to protect the health of the public.

