SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — An early morning one-vehicle car accident has claimed the lives of two Washington teens the Observer-Reporter reports.

Justin Crawford, 17, of Washington, Pennsylvania was driving in the 3000 block of East Maiden Street when he lost control of his vehicle.

The Observer-Reporter spoke with South Strabane fire Chief Jordan Cramer, citing “We were dispatched at 11:15 exactly. We arrived to find a vehicle into a tree with heavy damage.”

The passenger of the vehicle was Nevaeh Sheets, 17, also of Washington. Both teens were pronounced dead on the scene, Cramer reported to the Observer-Reporter.

Both teens were students at Trinity Area High School, Sheets was also studying cosmetology at Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy.

Cramer told the Observer-Reporter that is appeared the teens were returning home from a sporting event when the accident occurred. This is the first fatal accident for South Strabane this year. “We go to a lot of accidents. It’s not common that we have a double fatal.”

It is unknown if either teen were wearing their seatbelts and Washington County chief deputy coroner Matt Yancosek tells the Observer-Reporter that speed has not yet been determined, but the vehicle was traveling at least the posted 50 m.p.h.

The cause and manner of their deaths are pending investigation and autopsy.