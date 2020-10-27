Two Years Later: Pittsburgh Jewish congregations cope

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, a man wearing a “Stronger Than Hate” yarmulke stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on the first anniversary of the shooting at the synagogue, that killed 11 worshippers. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, as they again mourn those killed two years earlier, they’ll also celebrate the resilience that has enabled them to persevere. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Two years ago, the three congregations sharing space at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue relocated after an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 worshippers.

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, Rabbi Eli Wilansky lights a candle after a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The three congregations sharing space at the Tree of Life synagogue relocated after an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 worshippers. In March 2020, the congregations dispersed from their new locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and switched to virtual services. (Steph Chamber/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, of Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Congregation hugs Rabbi Cheryl Klein, left, of Dor Hadash Congregation and Rabbi Jonathan Perlman during a community gathering held in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Perlman took shelter in a supply closet with three members of his New Light congregation during the attack. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, a makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the in Pittsburgh. Organizers have strived to offer emotional support during the second anniversary commemorations. One-on-one counseling will be offered virtually, and there’s a tent set up near the synagogue where people can access in-person support from humans and comfort dogs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, people place stones near the memorials outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a service in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed and six others injured in a shooting during services there a week earlier. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Monique Mead plays her violin on the sidewalk outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on the first anniversary of the shooting at the synagogue, that killed 11 worshippers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Rabbis Jeffrey Myers, left, of Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Congregation and Jonathan Perlman of New Light Congregation wait on stage before speaking to standing-room only crowd gathered for the one-year commemoration of the Tree of Life synagogue attack, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh. Since March 2020, Tree of Life has halted all in-person worship and group activities. However, Rabbi Myers has made appearances on Zoom and Facebook, livestreamed from his living room. “During the pandemic, people are seeking community,” he said. “We try in any way to help them find solace and hope and inspiration.” (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)

This year, the congregations dispersed from their new locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and switched to virtual services.

On Tuesday, as they again mourn those killed on Oct. 27, 2018, they’ll also celebrate the resilience that has enabled them to persevere.

The main online commemorative event will honor both those who died and those whose lives were altered by the attack.

And a Jewish nonprofit is organizing a day of community service including a blood drive, food distribution and cleanup of Jewish cemeteries.