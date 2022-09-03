PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) —

Due to protective operations in Pittsburgh, PA, the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has established a drone flight restriction on September 5, 2022.

It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state, and local partners to accomplish our protective mission.

This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots.

Drone pilots may reference the FAA mobile application B4UFLY for flight restriction areas and times.

