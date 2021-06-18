Vice President Harris to visit Pittsburgh next week

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to Pittsburgh on Monday.

She will be joined by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and will discuss President Biden’s more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The President came to the Steel City in March to announce the proposal, which would also undo tax cuts for corporations.

The Biden Administration is hoping to find agreement among Republicans who want to cut the spending, while also assuring Democrats that he won’t leave behind their priorities.

Stay with 7News for updates on the Vice President’s visit.