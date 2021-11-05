Washington PA mother allegedly put 1- year-old in crate and hid them in bedroom wall

A mother from Washington PA is being charged after it was discovered her one-year-old was found dead placed in a crate in her bedroom wall.

Kylie Wilt, 25 years old, is facing charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud, and tampering with evidence.

According to KDKA , police, and child youth services were called to 710 Lookout Avenue to locate a missing child.

The complaint says child youth services found that Wilt was lying about where her child was and that the baby had been dead since February and was put in a crate.

Officials say Wilt put the baby in a cage, then placed the crate inside her bedroom wall and covered it with drywall and new paint.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.