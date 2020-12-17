Washington PA restaurant to defy Governor Wolf’s orders and open up Friday

Washington, PA. (WTRF)- A restaurant in Washington PA plans on opening up Friday at 11 AM despite Governor Wolf’s orders.

Italian restaurant, Angelo’s, will open its doors to indoor dining said Michael Passalacqua, a restaurant owner in a Youtube video.

Passalacqua says this is completely “outside of his character.”

“I can no longer sit on my hands while other restaurants are protesting and risking themselves and their licenses and everything about their businesses,” said Passalacqua.

Passalacqua, in the video above, shows a photo of customers in a crowded Cranberry PA Target and asks “how can this be and people in my industry are not allowed to serve food.”

“I spent over $20,000 this summer on tents to try to seat people outside. I spent $10,000 on paper products, things we had to do to comply and operate, we have been singled out, we are not responsible for COVID,” said Passalacqua

Just a week ago, Gov. Wolf announced all in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events is prohibited.