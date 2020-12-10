HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual press conference today to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
They are expected to announce new mitigation efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as Pennsylvania is seeing the highest spike in new cases it’s ever seen throughout the pandemic.
This comes one day after Governor Wolf announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation at his home.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 4 PM. We will live stream the conference right here on this story and on the 7News Facebook page
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine will hold virtual press conference to provide update on COVID-19 at 4 PM
- Walmart preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine once approved
- Ohio court upholds death sentence for man who killed 5
- Ohio extends curfew until Jan. 2
- Switzerland of Ohio School District offers teachers contract