PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PETA has sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club urging them to retire Phil and another groundhog to a sanctuary and start using an animatronic groundhog instead.

“Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA is offering the club a win-win situation: Breathe life into a tired tradition and finally do right by a long-suffering animal.”