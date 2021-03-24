Western PA woman is missing; may be traveling through Ohio Valley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With so much progress and so many positive developments, the world is moving back towards normal. For Kenny Chesney, who postponed his 2020 tour, that has meant an incredible adjustment to the way he brings his music to No Shoes Nation.

While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022.