Woman urinates on potatoes at Walmart

First, grocery shoppers had to worry about ice cream lickers. Now, we apparently have to watch out for potato urinators.

An employee at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania saw a shopper do just that last week, and police are seeking the suspect, WPXI-TV reported.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area,” Walmart said in a statement.

West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on Twitter on Thursday asking the public for help identifying the woman.

The store is about 9 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Earlier this month, also at a Walmart, a teen in Texas was seen on video taking the top off a container of ice cream, licking it and putting it back. A few days later, in Louisiana, a 36-year-old man was accused of licking a container of Blue Bell ice cream and poking it with his finger, then putting it back.