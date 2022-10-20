A Butler County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daniel Dellich, Jr., age 47, formerly of Boyers, Pennsylvania 16020, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that between March and August 2021, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted controlled buy operations from Dellich from the vicinity of his residence in Boyers, PA.

The controlled buy operations revealed that Dellich used Facebook messenger to negotiate the sale of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. As a result, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Dellich’s Facebook account, which contained Dellich’s communications regarding the distribution of methamphetamine.

On Aug. 26, 2021, state and federal law enforcement executed search warrants upon Dellich and his residence.

The search of Dellich’s residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. Following the search, an agent advised Dellich of his rights in writing, which Dellich waived. Thereafter, Dellich admitted to recently selling methamphetamine and to his intention to “re-up” that day if he did not have a probation meeting.

Judge Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Feb. 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both