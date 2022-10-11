A student in Pennsylvania is being charged with rape after he allegedly physically and sexually attacked a teacher in a classroom.

KDKA reports that a 15-year-old at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy was sitting next to the teacher when he grabbed the teacher’s clothing and when the teacher resisted, he threw her to the ground. That’s when the reports says the teen tried to rape the teacher.

The report also says the teen slammed the teacher’s head against the floor and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

The teacher was able to fight off the teen and made it to the hallway where another teacher called for help.

The news outlet reports that the teen told police that he was sorry but he has ‘urges.’

The District Attorney plans to have the teen charged as an adult.

KDKA also reports that the teen lived in foster care and is mentally ill.