Person of interest identified in suspicious deaths investigation at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A person of interest has been identified in the ongoing investigation into suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the investigation is focused on a now ex-employee of the hospital. The Washington Post reports the woman was a nursing assistant who worked the overnight shift.

The report states the woman was assigned to monitor several of the veterans who died in what are known as one-on-one bedside vigils for patients who need extra attention.

According to the report, the woman was fired sometime in 2018 after hospital workers discovered that she had lied on her resume.

As of now, the Washington Post reports the woman has not been charged.