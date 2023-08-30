OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Nelson from the Ohio County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Honey.

Honey was a stray that was brought into OCAS two weeks ago.

Nelson says that she is around six months old and is believed to be a terrier mix.

Honey loves people and is just a love bug. She loves kids and gets along with other dogs; she has had limited interaction with cats.

She is up-to-date on her shots and is ready to be adopted.

If you are interested in meeting Honey, you can call the Ohio County Animal Shelter at 304-547-1013.