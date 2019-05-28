Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
66°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
National
Local News
West Virginia Headlines
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Top Stories
Lawmakers consider expanding immunity for Good Samaritans in face of opioid epidemic
Top Stories
WV bill allows expungement of nonviolent felony convictions, but there are restrictions
Top Stories
Wheeling police hosting free safety event
Moundsville man arrested for two burglaries in one day
Marshall County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
Digital Exclusive: A Message From Arch Bishop William Lori
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Buckeyes
College Sports
Golf
Local Sports
MLB
NFL
Olympics
Racing
WVU Basketball
WVU Football
Top Stories
Roughriders Ready for Playoffs
Top Stories
Roughriders hold meet and greet
Ohio Uses Big Ninth Inning To Win The OVAC Baseball & Softball All-Star Games
Sunday Sit-Down With St. Clairsville Baseball Team
St.Clairsville Headed To State Tournament
Community
A Taste with Rach
Calendar
Closings And Delays
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
Contests
Father’s Day Sweep “Steaks”
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
Ask the Pros
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Tornadoes move through Miami Valley
News
by:
Staff
Posted:
May 28, 2019 / 04:18 AM UTC
/
Updated:
May 29, 2019 / 09:45 PM UTC
Trending Stories
Sunbury man found guilty of raping minors
Wheeling police hosting free safety event
Moundsville man arrested for two burglaries in one day
Marshall County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
Digital Exclusive: A Message From Arch Bishop William Lori
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News