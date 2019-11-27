Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
Top Stories
FedEx delivery robots not allowed in NYC & other trending stories
Reynolds Hospital offers tips for those in recovery during the holidays
McKinley weighs in on impeachment
AEP preparing for high winds, power outages
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Sizzling Shooting Keys Win for No. 14 Hilltoppers
Top Stories
Wheeling Central’s Waterhouse Athlete Of The Week
McBride sparks West Virginia past Northern Iowa 60-55
No. 1 Ohio State set for battle vs. peaking No. 13 Michigan
Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bransfield must apologize and pay back $792,638
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Nov 27, 2019 / 07:04 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2019 / 07:04 AM EST
video
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
FedEx delivery robots not allowed in NYC & other trending stories
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Reynolds Hospital offers tips for those in recovery during the holidays
Union Local students put books away, encounter real-life lessons
Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council names new executive director
School bus driver charged, accused of drinking beer on route
Democrats push impeachment inquiry to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing
Indian Creek votes ‘yes’ to arming teachers
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
FedEx delivery robots not allowed in NYC & other trending stories
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Reynolds Hospital offers tips for those in recovery during the holidays
Union Local students put books away, encounter real-life lessons
Trending Stories
Reynolds Hospital offers tips for those in recovery during the holidays
BCARL rescues more than 40 animals from deplorable conditions
Union Local students put books away, encounter real-life lessons
Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council names new executive director
Sobriety Checkpoint leads to several arrests in Weirton
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News